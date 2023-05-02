Lodge Hill Activity Centre was delighted to host an information and launch event for the Veterans Volunteer Service (VVS) on Tuesday 25th April.

The VVS explained to an invited audience that it is run by military veterans from all services focusing on support and intervention for young people around West Sussex.

The VVS harnesses the skills and experience of veterans to provide positive reinforcement and training for young people in areas such as fitness, first aid, self-awareness and resilience.

The project is also aimed at helping veterans leaving the forces to settle back into civilian life.

Caption: From L to R Gary Hart founder VVS. The Reverend Canon Roger Hall MBE Patron of the VVS. Col Sir Brian Barttelot, Bt. OBE DL President of the Lodge Hill Trust. Matthew Wykes Chair of the Lodge Hill Trust.

A pilot Youth Focus Group scheme has already been highly successful in reducing anti-social activities, particularly around the Littlehampton area.

With its charity status application progressing, the Veterans Voluntary Service will soon be recognised as a not-for-profit charity, enabling it to forge ahead and support more young people and veterans from Sussex and beyond.

Lodge Hill’s Activity Centre near Pulborough, provides the venue for the VVS to bring young people, as part of their resilience programme participating in various scenarios and team building activities, within its 32-acre woodland site.

Lisa May, CEO of Lodge Hill said ‘’We are delighted to support the VVS beginning its journey as a vital support service for Veterans and young people in the community.

"The Trust also hopes to offer work placements to Veterans as they leave the services”.

Gary Hart, Founder of the VVS, said ‘’The VVS is delighted to be working in collaboration with Lodge Hill.

"We are proud to have grown with such gusto and to be making a real difference to our beneficiaries including local communities, blue light services, the NHS, and veterans and to change the pathway for young people in real need of support, guidance and direction.

"We would love to hear from any interested parties wanting to learn more about the VVS, or who would like to contribute to the support needed by the VVS to enable it to achieve its objectives.”

