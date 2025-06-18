Vibrant new mural appears in St Leonards

The colourful and detailed artwork, named "Hope", can be seen from Bulverhythe Road and also from the train as it passes by. The artist is known for brightening up Bexhill, St Leonards, and Hastings areas with his extremely detailed and eye-catching work. This was evident in May 2023, when he created a life-like image of Sir David Attenborough at the back of The Compound, just before W.Ave Arts moved into the site in August 2023.

Carol Cook, director of W.ave Arts, said: "Our main aim at The Compound is to bring art and creativity to the community, a safe space where you can enjoy workshops and events at “pay what you can” prices.

"Huge thanks to artist Abraham. O for working with us. We have a new mural coming to Bexhill, so watch out for that too."

This mural in Bexhill will be a celebration of the town’s place in the Guinness World Records. In 2017, Bexhill-on-Sea made history by hosting the largest gathering of mermaids, 317 people dressed in shimmering mermaid costumes came together on the beach. The record-breaking moment was part of the Bexhill Festival of the Sea, an event that captured the town’s playful character and strong community spirit. Unfortunately, this event is no longer held.

Abraham. O added: "I love working in the community. It's a huge passion of mine, and I can't wait to bring Bexhill's new mural to life"

Carol explains the mission of W.Ave Arts, an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to working with and for the community to help shape a brighter future for the next generation: "We believe our strength lies not just in the values we uphold, but in the tangible impact of our initiatives. Our mission is to create meaningful opportunities for those in need, empowering individuals through access to the right resources. When people are supported, they can build confidence, unlock their potential, and thrive.

"That's why we offer “pay-what-you-can” workshops and events—ensuring that everyone, regardless of financial situation, can access the joy of creating art. Every contribution, no matter the amount, goes directly back into supporting our community."

The Compound is based at 161 Bexhill Road and hosts numerous community events. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

New mural named "Hope" at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards. Pic by Chris Ludlow.

Artist Abraham. O at work. New mural named "Hope" at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards. Photo: Wave Arts

New mural named "Hope" at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards. Photo: Wave Arts