​You’re organising a medieval fair. Will you tell me more?

The fair will take place on the Bishop Luffa School fields on Saturday 15 July. We will have more than over 40 activities and events, including a bouncy castle and foam jousting, a beer tent and lots of other refreshments.

​There will be fire-eating, music, dancing, face-painting, hair-braiding and archery, plus lots of activities for little children and a mini soft play.

We’ll also have stalls of plants, books and bric-a-brac.

Chloe Barnett

Being a teacher I was quite keen on having little bits of education as well, so we have some amazing people doing demonstrations, including kick-wheel pottery and spinning and weaving.

Where did the idea for the fair originate?

I had cancer, which resulted in a double mastectomy.

Then there was Covid, which was really tough on people.

It all felt a bit doom and gloom and dull.

Bishop Luffa, like so many schools, is crying out for money to pay for equipment and resources.

I thought we could combine fun and fundraising with event that was open to everyone.

We really wanted to welcome people from the wider community, so an outdoor event gives us with room to do that.

It’s taken a couple of years to drive the idea forward, but I have the support of a wonderful group of colleagues who will help bring the Fair to life.

Are you looking for more stall holders?

If you’re quick, we might just be able to squeeze you in!

Stalls don’t have to sell anything traditionally medieval, and we’re not charging a pitch fee.

All we ask is that stallholders consider donating a little bit of their profits to school funds.

It was also really important to me to make entry to the fair free of charge.

I remember when my own children were tiny and we had £10 to entertain ourselves for the weekend.

Paying an entry fee often used up our budget – there was nothing left.

This way families can come and enjoy the day without overspending.

We’ve also got a parent running a buggies & babies area, so those with small babies have a place to feed and to sit comfortably.

You mentioned refreshments, so naturally my ears pricked up. Please elaborate!

As well as traditional medieval fayre the Crafty Bishop will be serving beer, Pimms and soft drinks.

There will also be ice creams and really delicious brownies from Brownie Bay.

Is dressing up encouraged?

Absolutely! There will be a costume competition with prizes for children and adults.

When you’re not up to your ears in all things medieval, what do you teach?

Latin and Classics, and occasionally English and modern foreign languages.

Where can we find more information?

To enquire about a stall or to offer donations of items for sale, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Parking is just up the road at Chichester College and costs £2 for 3-6 hours.

The JustPark location is 809648

​