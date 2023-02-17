The Victorian Society has ‘urged the public to object to plans’ to demolish an Edwardian rectory designed by a famous architect in Apuldram.

The Society has asked that Chichester Council issue a building preservation notice, to protect it whilst it is being considered for listing with an application to be demolished underway.

The little altered house was built in 1900-2 by the important late Gothic Revival architect Temple Moore for the Revd R. H. Meredyth Baker. Given its excellent state of preservation and high design quality by a very important architect, the Society has applied for the house to be listed by Historic England.

Connor McNeill, Victorian Society conservation adviser said, “Apuldram House is a fine example of an early 20th century rectory in a beautiful coastal location, designed by the important gothic revival architect, Temple Moore. It is surprising that such a well-preserved example of his domestic work is not already listed. Demolition of such an important building and its replacement with a bland, new house would be a tragedy. We are urging Chichester District Council to serve a Building Preservation Notice which would protect the building and allow Historic England to consider if it should be listed.”

Temple Moore was an important architect of the late Gothic Revival, noted particularly for his ecclesiastical work. His buildings often display an expert handling of complex form coupled with refined architectural detail. Many of his buildings are listed and notable ecclesiastical examples are St Wilfred’s Church, Harrogate (Grade I), and St Columba’s Church, Scarborough (Grade II*). He is also well regarded for his secular commissions such as the Hostel of the Resurrection, Leeds (Grade II*) and Holmwood House, Redditch (Grade II*). Former Victorian Society Chair, the late Geoff Brandwood, stated in his authoritative book, The Architecture of Temple Moore, that the commission for the house probably came through a cousin of Moore’s wife, Revd C. E. Storrs, the Rector of Selsey a nearby town, who had previously commissioned work from Temple Moore.