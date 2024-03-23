Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beaver had got into a spot of trouble after ingesting salt water and washing ashore in East Kent.

It was rescued by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and taken to RSPCA Mallydams Wood in East Sussex for rehabilitation.

Now in the safe care of the charity, the beaver is back to enjoying eating and grooming and, once given the all clear by vets, will be returned to the wild.

Peter Smith, manager at the centre, said: “It’s quite common for beavers to get into difficulty at this time of year - the youngsters leave their family lodge and start exploring, but unfortunately some go for a swim in the sea and get into difficulty, and sadly many lose their lives. We have had four reported to us this week, and sadly one had already died.

“This poor chap was found washed up on a beach in East Kent by BDMLR rescuers, and they brought him here to recuperate.

“After washing all the salt out of the beaver’s fur and giving them a bath, the beaver started to feel better. With lots of nutritious food including fresh willow, apples and carrots the beaver has recovered.

“A ‘lodge’ was made out of straw bales to ensure the beaver was safe and warm and over time it will be transformed with sticks from our woodland. The beaver will do all this on their own to make it into a perfect place for safe recuperation.

“The thing a beaver needs most is a pool of fresh water, they like to feed in water where they feel safe and they need deep water so they can go to the toilet. We have set up cameras and you can see him happily eating and grooming himself.

“RSPCA vets have been able to observe the beaver thanks to these videos and check all is well, as beavers sleep during the day and hide from humans.”