Determined GBR para-athlete Jazz Turner, 26, who has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), set off from Brighton Marina on Monday morning, June 2.

She is aiming to become the first female wheelchair user to make this voyage on her own, non-stop and unassisted.

She also hopes to raise a minimum of £30,000 for Newhaven and Seaford Sailability. People can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/project-fear.

EDS is a group of rare and inherited conditions that affect connective tissues, which support tendons, ligaments, blood vessels internal organs and bones. Jazz fell in love with sailing when she was a child but did not know she had been born with EDS until age 19. Despite becoming a full-time wheelchair user, Jazz kept sailing in adapted dinghies and boats, competing for GBR during the past three years. In December 2024, after continual hospital stays, Jazz decided to move onto palliative care while withdrawing life-prolonging treatments. She was given about six months to live and became determined to make the most of her time left.

Jazz’s boat is an Albin Vega 27ft offshore racer-cruiser named ‘Fear’. Her challenge will last anywhere between four and eight weeks.

Jazz said on the Project FEAR website that she hopes her mission will inspire people who face challenges and educate people about what it is like to have a life-limiting disability. Visit www.projectfear.uk.

Jazz Turner, 26, who has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), set off from Brighton Marina on Monday, June 2

Jazz is raising thousands for Newhaven and Seaford Sailability

Jazz Turner is aiming to become the first female wheelchair user to make a solo voyage around the British Isles non-stop and unassisted