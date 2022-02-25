VIDEO: Jewellery of Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn who lived in Sussex to be sold for charity

Dame Vera, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, died in June 2020 at the age of 103.

Her songs became the inspiration of the British Forces during the Second World War and included ‘(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover’, ‘A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square’, ‘There’ll Always Be an England’ and – most famous of all – ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

Dame Vera Lynn’s large diamond set heart shaped pendant locket being sold to benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust

She was in every sense a national treasure and how unexpected that her family now wants her own ‘treasures’ to help others.

The items of jewellery are to be sold by auction at Toovey’s Washington salerooms in West Sussex on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Dame Vera’s daughter Ginny commented: “Mummy’s jewellery reflected points of love in her life.

“Her charitable work was very precious to her too, so it is very fitting that the pieces of jewellery we have entered for auction at Toovey’s will benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.”

Dame Vera Lynn and her husband Harry Lewis

Toovey’s chairman Rupert Toovey said: “For a long time I have admired the work of the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust and I am delighted that this jewellery is to be sold to benefit the trust.

“Dame Vera Lynn was always outward facing and generous in using her gifts to make a difference to people’s lives, especially in the communities which she was particularly passionate about – those who served their country bravely in our Armed Forces, children with disabilities, and of course more recently, those she described as ‘the silent soldiers’ in our marvellous NHS.”

Amongst the items entered for sale is a large late Victorian diamond set heart shape pendant locket pavé set with old cut diamonds, the smaller diamonds accentuate the principle stone at its centre within a shimmering field.

The back is glazed and hinged with a locket compartment. It carries a pre-sale estimate of £7,000-£10,000.

Commenting on the jewel Rupert said: “It was during the Victorian period that the popularity of heart shaped jewellery really reached its heights.

“Queen Victoria’s tastes were particularly influential. She had a fondness for jewellery and owned numerous heart shaped jewels including a charm bracelet with a heart shaped charm representing each of her children.

“The Romantic Movement which accompanied the period with its focus on emotion and sentimentality was reflected in the jewellery of the time. Hearts were one of the favourite motifs reflecting love and Dame Vera’s locket is a fine example.”

Today the heart remains one of the definitive symbols of love.

Alongside the pendant locket are a number of rings, bracelets, necklaces and brooches from her collection.