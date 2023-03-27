I took my dog along to try the new doggy menu at Bill’s which was released today (Monday, March 27) – here’s what she thought.

Bill’s, which was founded in Lewes and has branches across Sussex, has launched a menu just for dogs today. With one of the branches being just a five-minute walk from my house, I had to take my dog, Dolly, along to test out the offerings.

Having lived the first four months of her life on the streets of Romania, you would expect her to have an animalistic attitude to food and binge on anything she can find – but this could not be further from the truth with Dolly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her three years in England have given her a refined (expensive) taste in food and she now only eats freshly-cooked meals, on subscription, which are conveniently delivered to our door once a month.

I took my dog along to try the new doggy menu at Bill’s which was released today (Monday, March 27) – here’s what she thought.

Being such a harsh critic, I was excited to see what she thought of the new menu at Bill’s and, I think it’s safe to say, it was a hit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She devoured every single flavour of the ‘Bites’ which included: Nut Butter, Superfood and High Protein.

While she clearly enjoyed each one, judging by her body language I believe the Nut Butter one was probably her favourite.

Next, we moved onto the wine. This is a natural (and non-alcoholic) drink packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, made up of an infusion of elderflower, nettle, ginseng and limeflower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was looking forward to this as its appearance resembled rosé, of which I am partial to a glass, but unfortunately, Dolly doesn’t take after her owner here.

She had already lapped up quite a bit of water, which the staff kindly supplied as soon as we arrived, and I don't think she really understood the difference between the two drinks. Also, by this point her nose had caught on to the smell of bacon pancakes, so regaining her attention was proving quite difficult.

The menu also offers doggy ice-cream, however, our restaurant hadn’t yet received their order of it so Dolly was unable to review this today. The rest of the doggy menu was such a success though, so I’m sure we’ll be back, and Dolly would be more than happy to try it out in the name of news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my opinion, I think it’s really great that Bill’s is offering food for our four-legged companions too. I bring my dog everywhere with me, so it’s always nice when you visit an establishment that has considered your pet’s needs and is clearly happy to have them.

With the bites costing £3.50 each, it may be a bit pricey when you compare it to buying a bag of treats at the shop, but I’m sure a lot of owners will be glad to have the option to buy something to keep their dog calm and occupied while they enjoy their meal. The ice-cream and wine would definitely be an exciting novelty for our pups in the summer though!

While I’ll always opt to visit independent cafes and restaurants if I can (I often find they’re a lot more accommodating to dogs), it’s nice to know Dolly’s welcome whenever I next visit Bill’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad