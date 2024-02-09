VIDEO - Turner's Pies review: how do The Apprentice contestant's famous pies stack up?
Bognor Regis baker Phil Turner has been making waves on this year’s season of The Apprentice, but how do his famous pies stack up? Our reporter finds out.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
With a history stretching back to the 1930s, product in Harrods and a range of top-shelf awards to its name, Turner's Pies are some of the most popular in West Sussex. But how good are they?
Following this week’s episode of The Apprentice, in which Managing Director Phil Turner narrowly avoided a sacking, we sent our reporter down to try one out.