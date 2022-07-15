Video: Watch a guinea pig hutch take flight in the wind at an East Sussex farm

Footage taken at Patchwork Farm - Chailey Heritage Foundation's, between Lewes and Haywards Heath, showed a double-storey guinea pig hutch being lifted by a twister of dust.

The hutch was lifted out of the guinea runs, over the fence and landing heavily in the farm carpark.

At the beginning of the July 13 clip, you can see the plants and willow outside of the pig pen blowing around, before what looks like a very small twister of dust float across the pig pen and over the pig houses to the back of the guinea runs.

At the top of the pig house you see the blue top corner of the new guinea house, you then see the wind pull this off its base and disappear.

Then, a double-storey guinea pig hutch is seen being lifted into the car park.

The new guinea pig house has a broken roof and few pieces missing, which the farm say it is salvageable, but the double-storey hutch was ‘smashed to pieces’.

The farm have said none of the guinea pigs were hurt, as they all been moved into the barn earlier in the week because of the heat.

Patchwork Farm is a therapeutic care farm that has been specially designed to allow the young people onsite at Chailey Heritage Foundation a unique, hands on, multi-sensory experience with a number of different animals.