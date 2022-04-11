VIDEO: Watch Bexhill man read poem he sent to Queen

John B Knight, 77, started sending poems to the Queen in 2002 to express his condolences after the death of her mother.

Since then he has continued to send more; in 2012 to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee, in 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, and last year after Prince Phillip’s passing.

Buckingham Palace has responded to Mr Knight’s poem everytime, sending back a thank you message attached to framed pictures of the Queen.

John B Knight, who lives in Bexhill, has written poems for the Queen to mark her landmark events over the last 10 years. SUS-220704-133705001

Now, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Mr Knight has sent another poem and received a response for the fifth time.

He said: “I always write poetry when I have something important to share, because I believe God gives me the words to write.

“I write to the Queen because there is no-one I have greater respect for, and wish to encourage her, especially in difficult times.

“Within a month of sending I always received a letter of thanks including at least one up to date picture of herself. I now have 12 photos.

“Never in my whole life, and I am now 77, do I know anyone I have greater respect for.

“She has been totally committed to fulfilling her promise at her coronation to serve this country, through thick and thin, always strengthened by her faith in God, which she wonderfully expressed in her annual Christmas message.

“No greater service could anyone have given and this country owes her an eternal debt of thanks.”