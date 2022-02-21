Storm Eunice at Harbour Arm by Roger Nuttall SUS-220221-093714001

View 27 pictures of the storm and the damage it caused in the Hastings area

Here are some amazing pictures of Storm Eunice and the aftermath it left in its wake with a number of trees down across Hastings and St Leonards and property damaged.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:27 am

There are still Yellow wind warnings in place in the Hastings and Rother area today (Monday), meaning that public transport could be disrupted, trees, branches and roof tiles could fall and there could be danger of flying debris is exposed seaside areas.

Have you read? Memories shared of well loved Hastings homeless man Billy Pole?

1.

A fallen tree near Bevan Court at Hollington. Picture by Phil Scott SUS-220220-153316001

Photo Sales

2.

Sea dragon wave at hastings beach by Jude Hutchings SUS-220221-094230001

Photo Sales

3.

The storm at its height from the West Hill by Keith Leech SUS-220220-153356001

Photo Sales

4.

Fallen tree in Collier Road on the West Hill by Steve Peak SUS-220220-153417001

Photo Sales
HastingsStorm EuniceSt LeonardsMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 7