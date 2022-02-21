View 27 pictures of the storm and the damage it caused in the Hastings area

There are still Yellow wind warnings in place in the Hastings and Rother area today (Monday), meaning that public transport could be disrupted, trees, branches and roof tiles could fall and there could be danger of flying debris is exposed seaside areas.
1.
A fallen tree near Bevan Court at Hollington. Picture by Phil Scott SUS-220220-153316001
2.
Sea dragon wave at hastings beach by Jude Hutchings SUS-220221-094230001
3.
The storm at its height from the West Hill by Keith Leech SUS-220220-153356001
4.
Fallen tree in Collier Road on the West Hill by Steve Peak SUS-220220-153417001