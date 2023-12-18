Viewing areas to open for non-ticketholders at Eastbourne bandstand festive concerts

Festive revellers can still join in the celebrations at Eastbourne Bandstand’s Christmas and New Year concerts, with free access to Upper and Middle Balcony viewing areas.

The traditional music and dance concerts will take place at the Bandstand on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Free standing tickets were issued for the Main Arena on the ground level this year due to capacity restrictions while the colonnades are closed. All tickets have now been snapped up and a printed ticket will be required to gain entry to this area, however the Upper and Middle Balconies will remain open for those without tickets.

Seats will be available on the Upper Balcony on a first come, first served basis on each of the three days – with no ticket required. The Bandstand’s Middle Balcony will also be open with standing room only and access for people taking a seafront stroll along the prom. The Middle Balcony bar will be open for visitors and passers-by.

Festive revellers can still join in the celebrations at Eastbourne Bandstand’s Christmas and New Year concerts, with free access to Upper and Middle Balcony viewing areas. Picture: Graham Huntley

People will not be able to walk through the Bandstand on the Lower Prom during the concerts as access will be ticket only.

The Bandstand is asking any ticketholders who have booked but are now unable to attend to contact the Seafront Office so their tickets can be reallocated.

The festive concerts are returning to the Bandstand this Christmas and New Year for the first time since 2019, following the Covid-19 pandemic and Bandstand winter repair programme.

The traditional concerts are always popular events for family and friends to meet up over the Christmas holidays with dancing to live music and festive fancy dress.

This year, on Christmas Day – Monday 25 December – Eastbourne Silver Band will be providing the entertainment at the Bandstand with a concert from 10.30am-12pm. Doors will open at 10am.

Boxing Day – Tuesday 26 December – will see The Ray Campbell Band take to the stage from 11am-12.30pm. Doors open at 10.30am.

On New Year’s Day – Monday 1 January – The Ray Campbell Band will be back at the Bandstand between 11am and 12.30pm and once again, doors will open at 10.30am.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The fact that all the free tickets for the Main Arena were snapped up goes to show what a wonderful popular event this is for our residents and visitors.

“That said, the Middle Balcony will remain open for both standing and those strolling through, and there will be first come first served seating on the Upper Balcony with no ticket required.

“As these are such popular events, we would ask those that have their free tickets for the Main Arena but find they are unable to come along and use them, to let us know so we can reallocate them to other festive revellers.

“This is a long-standing Eastbourne tradition and it’s wonderful to see family and friends coming together to celebrate.”