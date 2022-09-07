Views still sought on future of major Horsham attraction

The council wants to hear what people think of Southwater Country Park and what improvements, if any, should be made to it.

An eight week consultation started in July and is due to end on September 30.

The council, which owns and manages the park, wants to know if people think existing facilities there could be improved; what new facilities people would like to see there; and whether the balance between recreation and nature in the park is right.

Southwater Country Park

Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: "In the final weeks of our survey, I would encourage those who have not yet had the chance to let us have your opinions.

“We are keen to assess overall satisfaction levels with the park and highlight any areas for improvement and future development.

“Receiving your views will determine where future investments could take place.”