Village Carnival fun at Ashington Festival: IN PICTURES

The 24th annual festival started with a carnival lead by the 2022 Carnival Princess Angela Collins, age nine; her two attendants, Eleanor Durnan, five, and Ellie Willard seven; and her two pageboys, Toby Utting and Finley Pearson, both five.

There were many stalls, a car boot sale, a dog show sponsored by Stuart & Jose Harrison, a classic car show, fun fair rides, food vans and a licenced bar.

Entertainment in the arena included the Medina Band, The Dog and Duck Show, and Dangerous Steve with an act full of sensational stunts, dancers and gymnastics.

Chairman Margaret Alford, said: “The Ashington Festival committee would like to thank all the sponsors and helpers on the day in making it such a fantastic day. We had a lot of people attend and there was such a lovely friendly atmosphere. Please put in your diaries Saturday, August 19, for next year's festival.”

