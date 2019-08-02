Village road closure ‘unnecessary’ and harming local shops, says business owner

A village road closure is ‘unnecessary’ and harming local shops, a business owner says.

Ditchling firms are suffering because the road heading south - from Haywards Heath - has been closed for three to five days this week. They say this is because of works to ensure water can be provided to the allotments.

Anton Pruden of goldsmiths Pruden Smith based at the crossroads said: “We applaud the long overdue improvement for the Horticultural Society but again local small businesses suffer unnecessarily. This is a ridiculous road closure. The work could be done in a few hours using traffic lights. It would be anywhere else!”

Chris Hollamby, service management area co-ordinator at South East Water, said: “We are carrying out a new service connection in New End Road, Ditchling and we anticipate we’ll be working in the area until Friday, August 2. Due to the location of the pipe we need to close the road to keep motorists and pedestrians safe. We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this causes and thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this essential work. Our contractor is working as quickly and safely as possible to reduce the working time and access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.”