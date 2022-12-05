Villagers in Southwater have completed an annual Christmas tribute to lost loved ones by decorating a special tree with baubles and lights.

The tree – on a roundabout in Worthing Road – has been festooned with festive decorations for the fourth year in a row.

Residents dubbed it ‘The Phoenix Tree’ in a tribute to baby Phoenix Benson who died aged just six weeks and also to late Southwater resident Lynne Ede.

Organiser Polly Barnes thanked all those who had taken part – including Horsham MP Jeremy Quin. “He just happened to be passing by on his way to a planning meeting,” said Polly. “He was very interested in our endeavours and even helped to hang some baubles.”

Some of the volunteers who helped decorate Southwater's special Christmas tree

She said there were many others who had all helped in many ways.

“l especially want to thank those who have lost loved ones, from recent years to very recent times. Our thoughts and love are with you all,” added Polly.

