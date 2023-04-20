'Vinyl is an exercise in mindfulness': Chichester record shop owner on what makes vinyl so special

For Craig Crane, owner of Analogue October Records on South Street, Chichester, vinyl records are an important part of what he calls ‘a digital detox’; a cross-generational shift away from the ephemera of digital devices to the singularity of analogue sounds.

“Vinyl is an exercise in mindfulness,” he said. “Because from the the minute you pull that record off the sleeve, you’re committed to that experience. You’re not looking at your phone or checking the football, you’re not updating your Facebook. You’ve made a determined effort to listen to this record, whether it’s a new album or an old favourite.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of ink has been spilled about the so-called vinyl revolution, which carries with it the whiff of a passing fad, but Mr Crane says vinyl is anything but a flash in the pan. Records offer a bespoke experience you can’t get online; they’re not just back, he says, they’re here to stay: "When I opened up the shop, words like ‘renaissance’ were being used. But it’s not in vogue, it’s not a renaissance, it’s not a comeback anymore. It’s just how people are buying their music. I think a lot of people are coming around to this idea of a digital detox, because everything is just so easily accessible from your phone these days: your weekly food shop, your next date. But when you invest in a record you actually own it. You’re not subscribing to it. It’s physically yours and it will be with you for the rest of your journey.”

Record Store Day in Chichester

Since opening the South Street shop six years ago, Mr Crane and his daughter Charlotte have cultivated a following amongst vinyl enthusiasts of all ages. This week, they’re preparing for Record Store Day (April 22) – one of the busiest days of the year and an event which, Mr Crane says, unites all the qualities that make vinyl such an enduring format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Music is a great leveller,” he explained. “You can get two people who are opposed in so many ways – politically or religiously, whatever – but they come together over an album. They might be at loggerheads over Brexit or the general election, but they’re on the same page when it comes to musical artists. Friendships have actually been formed in our Record Store Day queue.

"For us, Record Store Day is more of a social exercise than anything. It’s a thank you to customers old and new. Especially now, because the shop is only there because of the support we received during the lockdown and the pandemic. It was just sheer bloody-mindedness on my part, and the unwavering support of our customers that kept the shop going. What it is, is a great opportunity to connect all of our regulars all at once. I love working the queue, hanging out with the people who’ve played such an intrinsic part in the shop’s success.”

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad