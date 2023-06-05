Viral TikTok train spotter Francis Bourgeois films latest video at Sussex railway station

TikTok superstar Francis Bourgeois enjoyed an afternoon train spotting in Sussex this week.

The rail enthusiast is known for sharing videos of his passion on social media – and he has amassed almost five millions followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Francis’ latest adventure saw him stop off at Balcombe Station.

His newest video saw him warn a waiting commuter that a ‘very loud’ train was about to pass through the Mid Sussex village.

TikTok superstar Francis Bourgeois enjoyed an afternoon train spotting in Sussex this week. Picture by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

And, sure enough, Francis was greeted with a deafening blast of the train’s horn as it hurtled past him – which left the viral sensation overjoyed.

His latest Instagram post has already received more than 63,000 likes.

Francis captioned his latest Instagram post: “Balcombe Station is one of the more quiet stations in the Southern Region, unless there is a class 37 coming through!”

In the video, he said: “When there’s a loud train that’s about to blast through the station, I like to tell other people so they can prepare.”