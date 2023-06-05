Viral TikTok train spotter Francis Bourgeois films latest video at Sussex railway station

The rail enthusiast is known for sharing videos of his passion on social media – and he has amassed almost five millions followers on TikTok and Instagram.
Francis’ latest adventure saw him stop off at Balcombe Station.
His newest video saw him warn a waiting commuter that a ‘very loud’ train was about to pass through the Mid Sussex village.
And, sure enough, Francis was greeted with a deafening blast of the train’s horn as it hurtled past him – which left the viral sensation overjoyed.
His latest Instagram post has already received more than 63,000 likes.
Francis captioned his latest Instagram post: “Balcombe Station is one of the more quiet stations in the Southern Region, unless there is a class 37 coming through!”
In the video, he said: “When there’s a loud train that’s about to blast through the station, I like to tell other people so they can prepare.”
You can view the video here.