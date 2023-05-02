Edit Account-Sign Out
Virgin Media plans to install 'telecommunications cabinets' across Horsham

Telecommunications company Virgin Media is planning to install equipment in dozens of roads across Horsham as part of a nationwide network expansion.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:48 BST

Virgin’s planning partner BDS Global is currently seeking permission from Horsham District Council to install above-ground telecommunications cabinets in more than 40 roadways.

In a statement to the council, BDS Global says it is working with Virgin Media “on the design and planning of their nationwide Network Expansion Project in order to increase the reach and quality of their existing Cable TV, Telephony and Superfast Broadband/Internet services.”

It is proposed to install the cabinets – housing electronic equipment – among the following Horsham locations: Dutchells Copse, Bartholomew Way, Brook Road, Beaver Close, Mallow Close, Amundsen Road, Cook Road, Northlands Road, North Parade, Quarterbrass Farm Road, Woodstock Close, Blenheim Road, Marlborough Close, Rook Way, Swallowtail Road, Red Admiral Street, Kestrel Close, Heath Way, Yarrow Close, Serrin Way, Siskin Close, Drake Close, Trefoil Close, Bluebell Close, Thatchers Close, Wheatsheaf Close, Sorrell Road, Speedwell Way, Barnsnap Close, Woodstock Close, Rook Way, Heather Close and Gorse End.

An example of one of the planned telecommunications cabinets that Virgin Media wants to install in dozens of Horsham locationsAn example of one of the planned telecommunications cabinets that Virgin Media wants to install in dozens of Horsham locations
