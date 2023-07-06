Virgin’s eye-catching hot air balloon spotted in morning skies over West Sussex town
A Burgess Hill photographer captured this striking image of a Virgin hot air balloon soaring above the town.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Graham Franks said he spotted the aircraft early on Thursday, July 6.
He told the Middy: “I know that hot air balloons in our skies are not that much of a surprise these days, but at seven o’clock in the morning over Rolfe Drive, Burgess Hill, this balloon made me put down my cup of tea and go rushing for the camera.”