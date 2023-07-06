NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Virgin’s eye-catching hot air balloon spotted in morning skies over West Sussex town

A Burgess Hill photographer captured this striking image of a Virgin hot air balloon soaring above the town.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST

Graham Franks said he spotted the aircraft early on Thursday, July 6.

He told the Middy: “I know that hot air balloons in our skies are not that much of a surprise these days, but at seven o’clock in the morning over Rolfe Drive, Burgess Hill, this balloon made me put down my cup of tea and go rushing for the camera.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk or follow Graham on Twitter @f8focus.

Most Popular
Photographer Graham Franks captured this image of a Virgin hot air balloon above Burgess Hill on Thursday, July 6. Photo: Graham Franks PhotographyPhotographer Graham Franks captured this image of a Virgin hot air balloon above Burgess Hill on Thursday, July 6. Photo: Graham Franks Photography
Photographer Graham Franks captured this image of a Virgin hot air balloon above Burgess Hill on Thursday, July 6. Photo: Graham Franks Photography
Photographer Graham Franks captured this image of a Virgin hot air balloon above Burgess Hill on Thursday, July 6. Photo: Graham Franks PhotographyPhotographer Graham Franks captured this image of a Virgin hot air balloon above Burgess Hill on Thursday, July 6. Photo: Graham Franks Photography
Photographer Graham Franks captured this image of a Virgin hot air balloon above Burgess Hill on Thursday, July 6. Photo: Graham Franks Photography
Related topics:Graham FranksBurgess HillTwitter