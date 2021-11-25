A new virtual high street service that aims to support independent shops is to launch in Lewes this week.

Residents anywhere in the district can use Click It Local Lewes, enabling them to buy from any participating local shop and have it delivered on the same or next day.

More than 20 stores in Lewes have already signed up.

The scheme has been announced in partnership with Lewes District Council who are helping with retailer acquisition and engagement.

Councillor James MacCleary, deputy leader of Lewes District Council and cabinet member for Regeneration and Prosperity, said: "Our local communities are renowned for quality, diverse independent local shops and we are hugely supportive of initiatives such as Click It Local that help our traders, particularly with the enormous difficulties posed by Covid-19 and Brexit.

“I am always looking for ways to support local businesses and independent shops face daunting competition from massive online retailers like Amazon. Local shops are run by our neighbours and friends and this is a great way to support them as we head towards Christmas.

"I am delighted the initiative has been launched in Lewes district through funding from the Welcome Back Fund, part of the European Regional Development Fund."

Click it Local has already launched in Cambridgeshire, Brighton, Essex, Surrey, Hertfordshire and London and is now looking to extend to further towns and villages across the UK in a bid to support local and independent business.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

Co-Founder Steve Koch said,” We are delighted that Click It Local has expanded to Lewes. Click It Local is a virtual high street that enables residents to buy from any independent shop and have it delivered straight to their door on the same day, our mission is to help save high streets and independent stores across the UK by making shopping local easier and faster.”