Visit by High Sheriff of West Sussex is an honour for Selsey RNLI volunteers

The High Sheriff arrived at 2pm on February 26, where he was welcomed by LOM Tom Delahunty, who introduced him to the rest of the team. After a quick chat, the tour kicked off with Coxswain Rob Archibald showing off the operational side of the station from the crew changing room, through to the boat hall itself.

After a short break for cake, the High Sheriff was introduced to the engagement space where visitors learn about the RNLI and its vital work, met the shop manager and a few volunteers, and even got the chance to try on an RNLI helmet.

