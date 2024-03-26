Visit by High Sheriff of West Sussex is an honour for Selsey RNLI volunteers

Volunteers and staff at Selsey RNLI Lifeboat Station bid welcome to the High Sheriff of West Sussex earlier this year.
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The High Sheriff arrived at 2pm on February 26, where he was welcomed by LOM Tom Delahunty, who introduced him to the rest of the team. After a quick chat, the tour kicked off with Coxswain Rob Archibald showing off the operational side of the station from the crew changing room, through to the boat hall itself.

After a short break for cake, the High Sheriff was introduced to the engagement space where visitors learn about the RNLI and its vital work, met the shop manager and a few volunteers, and even got the chance to try on an RNLI helmet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly after the visit, the Selsey RNLI station was awarded the High Sheriff’s award in recognition of its outstanding local contribution. The award was collected by staff Rob Archibald and Marion Jane on March 21.

Related topics:High SheriffVolunteers