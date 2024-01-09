Visiting Professor at University of Chichester Kate Mosse awarded CBE in New Year Honours
Novelist Kate is a Chichester local and is the multimillion-selling author of many popular historical novels including the Languedoc Trilogy and the Joubert Family Chronicles.
She was previously recognised with an OBE in 2013 for services to literature and women.
The author of ten novels and short story collections, Kate also founded the Women's Prizes, the largest annual celebration of women's fiction in the world.
Locally Kate hosts the pre-performance interview series at the Chichester Festival Theatre and is President of the Festival of Chichester and Patron of the Chichester Festival of Music, Dance and Speech.
Kate Mosse is Visiting Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Chichester where she shares her wealth of experience with students who are studying for undergraduate degrees in Creative Writing.
Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester says: "We are delighted to see Kate recognised with such a prestigious honour as the CBE.
"Kate contributes so much to the arts in the local community and our students have benefited enormously from the generous way in which she shares her knowledge with them."