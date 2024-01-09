Visiting Professor at University of Chichester Kate Mosse awarded CBE in New Year Honours

The University of Chichester has congratulated one of its visiting professors, Kate Mosse, who has just been named as a C.B.E. (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours for services to literature.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Novelist Kate is a Chichester local and is the multimillion-selling author of many popular historical novels including the Languedoc Trilogy and the Joubert Family Chronicles.

She was previously recognised with an OBE in 2013 for services to literature and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The author of ten novels and short story collections, Kate also founded the Women's Prizes, the largest annual celebration of women's fiction in the world.

Author Kate Mosse

Locally Kate hosts the pre-performance interview series at the Chichester Festival Theatre and is President of the Festival of Chichester and Patron of the Chichester Festival of Music, Dance and Speech.

Kate Mosse is Visiting Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Chichester where she shares her wealth of experience with students who are studying for undergraduate degrees in Creative Writing.

Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester says: "We are delighted to see Kate recognised with such a prestigious honour as the CBE.