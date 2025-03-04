Visitors' chance to check out pretty West Sussex village named 'the new Cotswolds'

The Sunday Times recently praised the South Downs village of Fittleworth as one of the coolest places to visit in Britain – praising its many similarities with the Cotswolds ‘but with fewer people.’

Now the village is giving people a special opportunity to see it for themselves – by inviting visitors to its Open Gardens Trail being held on May 4 and 5.

It all goes back to a time in 1999 when half a dozen Fittleworth villagers got together to create an event that would ‘promote village togetherness’ as well as raise badly needed funds for the parish church.

It was decided to hold the event in May to take advantage of the unique freshness of early spring sunshine as well as avoiding the congestion caused by similar activities that abound later in the year.

On that first occasion eight gardens took part and more than £3,000 was raised for St Mary’s Church in the village.

A gardens trail spokesperson said: “Since then the event has grown year by year and has missed out only twice: once due to the limitations set on movement in the countryside by foot and mouth disease amongst cattle, and once – more recently – due to the restrictions caused by Covid.”

Each year since then organisers have ensured that there is always a varied range of new gardens to visit. And some have even added to well-established attractions.

Wyncombe Hill, for example, has added to its extensive garden with its superb Downland views, a stroll through the owner’s arboretum where rare trees have QR-coded labels that provide relevant information. Other exhibits come and go according to the choices of the owner, himself an avid collector.

At the centre of it all is Fittleworth Village Hall – the first port of call for visitors where tickets are sold, maps provided and a constant supply of tea, sandwiches and cake can be bought.

There is also a sumptuous plant stall and another selling garden-related bric-a-brac. And just 10 yards from the hall is the Fittleworth community-run village shop which last year won a Countryside Alliance ‘Oscar’ for being the best village shop and post office in Britain.

Since Fittleworth’s first Garden Trail 25 years ago the income generated for St Mary’s Church has more than doubled and the number of villagers who volunteer to help in one way or another has increased by even more.

The Fittleworth Open Garden Trail 2025 will be held on May 4 and 5 with gardens open from 2-6pm and with other attractions in the village hall from 1.30pm.

You won’t get that in Chipping Norton.

1 . Fittleworth Garden Trail Part of the gardens at Fittleworth House in 2018 Photo: Contributed

2 . Fittleworth Garden Trail Enjoying the bluebells along the garden trail Photo: Contributed

3 . Fittleworth Garden Trail Fittleworth House pictured in 2021 Photo: Contributed