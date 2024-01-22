Vital Midhurst road works will take place overnight after pressure from councillor

Resurfacing works set to take place in North Street Midhurst next month have been scheduled to take place in the evening so that local businesses can enjoy a healthy trade during the day.

The works will take place from February 12 to 15 and were originally scheduled to take place from 8am to 6pm, according to West Sussex County Councillor Tom Richardson.

But, after pressure from residents, Councillor Richardson himself, and business owners who felt that the lack of access would curtail trade over the Valentines day period, hamstringing businesses still struggling in the wake of the Angel Inn fire – which saw North Street close for several months straight last year – the timing was changed.

The works will now instead take place from 8pm until 6am the following day, meaning the road can stay open.