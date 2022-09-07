Volunteer fair coming to Bognor Regis

Doors open from 11am to 2pm and participants will get the chance to talk to representatives from each organisation, find out more about each of the roles available and how they can get involved.

Volunteering advisor Tracy Bowdery said: “Sometimes people like to have an informal chat with an organisation first to see if it’s a good fit for what they’re looking for. Our Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be an opportunity to do just that!It’s also a good chance for anyone who is just starting to think about volunteering to get a sense of what might be involved and explore what sort of opportunities there are.”