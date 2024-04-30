Volunteer Police Cadets in Sussex recognised for outstanding achievements at annual awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 200 individuals were present at the event, which was held at the South of England Showground in Ardingly on Friday, April 12.

Attendees included the High Sheriff of West Sussex Philippa Gogarty, the High Sheriff of East Sussex Lucinda Fraser, as well as Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner, Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges, Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and other representatives from the Divisional Command Teams.

Prize categories and winners were:

Volunteer Police Cadets were recognised for their outstanding achievements at an annual awards ceremony. Picture contributed

Overall Cadet of the Year – awarded to Finley Anderson from Worthing Cadets, runner-up being Izzy Grant from Mid Sussex.

Cadet Unit of the Year – awarded to Mid Sussex.

Cadet Leader of the Year, as nominated by the cadets, was PC Sam Tichband from Crawley. Runner-up was Inspector Bex Kift from Mid Sussex

Other individual awards were given to cadets for outstanding achievement and to those leaving the units in the coming months.

ACC Howard Hodges said: “It was an honour and a privilege to attend this year’s VPC Annual Parade which rightly recognises the achievements and contributions of our cadets as well as the dedication of the cadet leaders, Chief Inspector Roy Hodder as the force lead and, of course, Marianne Hovenden our Cadet & Citizens in Policing Coordinator.

“Taking part in the inspections, marvelling at the displays (spiking at a festival by Horsham and public order policing by Arun and Chichester) and meeting proud friends and family was a genuine pleasure, and reinforces why we invest in the cadets and influence their personal and professional development.

“I would like to thank again everyone that has been involved in making this another successful year which I know will be replicated again over the next 12 months.”

The Volunteer Police Cadets endeavours to give all young people a chance to be heard, gain an insight into British policing and develop skills to become fantastic citizens in a fun, friendly and exciting way.

It also offers a unique experience for young people to become part of the police family and make new friendships whilst supporting their own community through volunteering and social action projects.

They meet weekly and participate in a wide range of activities from learning law and police procedure, scenarios, and finding out about the different jobs and roles within the force.

They regularly attend and assist at carnivals, parades, marathons and other community events. They also help with operations such as test purchasing, fraud and knife initiatives.

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “The Annual Volunteer Cadet Awards is an event that I always look forward to as we recognise and celebrate the achievements of our young people and their volunteer leaders.

“The cadets are one of many valued volunteer groups within Sussex Police, providing an opportunity for those aged 13-17 to develop new skills, make friends and gain practical insights into policing.

“In my time as Police & Crime Commissioner, I’ve seen many cadets go on to become police officers and swear their attestation oath, which is always a special, full-circle moment.”

The VPC is open to young people between the ages of 13 and 17 years of age, and enquiries can be made via the Volunteer Police Cadet website here.