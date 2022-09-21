Volunteers arrive at Chichester Northgate carpark to launch the autumn booster campaign
Sussex Community Foundation Trust tweeted its delight as new booster campaign kicks off.
Sussex Community Foundation Trust announced that 100 volunteers arrived at the Northgate Vaccination Centre to help launch the Covid19 autumn booster campaign.
The autumn booster campaign was announced at the beginning of September.
The move follows the successful launch of autumn boosters in care homes on Monday, with the NHS delivering vaccines at one thousand care homes this week.
A record 3,100 sites are expected to be part of the rollout, including GP practices and community pharmacies, with new sites joining the programme making getting your booster jab as convenient as possible.
NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “Vaccines save lives and thanks to the phenomenal efforts of NHS staff and the volunteers who have supported us over the past two years, tens of millions have been protected against Covid-19.
For more info go to: https://www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/your-care/covid-19-vaccination/