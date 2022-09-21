Sussex Community Foundation Trust tweeted its delight as new booster campaign kicks off.

@scft_volunteers Delighted to welcome back @scft_volunteers to Northgate vaccination centre in Chichester. 100 #volunteers with ready smiles, helping to launch the #COVID19 autumn booster programme. #amazing @nhs

Sussex Community Foundation Trust announced that 100 volunteers arrived at the Northgate Vaccination Centre to help launch the Covid19 autumn booster campaign.

The autumn booster campaign was announced at the beginning of September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move follows the successful launch of autumn boosters in care homes on Monday, with the NHS delivering vaccines at one thousand care homes this week.

A record 3,100 sites are expected to be part of the rollout, including GP practices and community pharmacies, with new sites joining the programme making getting your booster jab as convenient as possible.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “Vaccines save lives and thanks to the phenomenal efforts of NHS staff and the volunteers who have supported us over the past two years, tens of millions have been protected against Covid-19.