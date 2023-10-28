Volunteers 'devastated' as flooding cancels Littlehampton bonfire night

Members of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society Limited were ‘devastated’ to announce the cancellation of the parade procession tonight (October 28).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news comes a swathe of flood warning across Sussex following consistent heavy rains throughout the afternoon. Climping has been particularly affected, with serious floods reported after the sea wall collapsed under rough seas.

Organisers added that, thanks to the immense cost and organisational challenge of rescheduling the event, the parade and fireworks will not go ahead at all this year. They will, however, light the bonfire when the fire brigade gives the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Needless to say we are all devastated and are sorry for any inconvenience caused,” a bonfire society spokesperson said, praising all those who gave up their time to organise a well-loved and historic community event.

Sadly, this year's parade has been cancelled. Photo: The Littlehampton Bonfire Society.

The decision to finally cancel was much-deliberated by bonfire society staff. As of 7.30am today, the team was holding out hope for the event, despite news of the wind and rain, and had to cancel just hours before this evening’s start time.