Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI called to help search for missing person

Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help assist in the search of a missing person in the early hours of Sunday (November 19) morning.

Volunteers from the RNLI launched their All-Weather lifeboat to help assist members of Solent Coastguard in helping track down the missing person.

Shortly after departing the crews were told to stand down as the missing person had been located and found safe and returned to Sovereign Harbour.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Our volunteer crew were paged at 7.51am this morning on (Sunday 19th November) to launch the All Weather lifeboat to assist partner agencies with a search for a missing person.

“Shortly after leaving the harbour they were stood down by Solent Coastguard as the person had been located safe and well.