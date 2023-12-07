Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI help rescue migrants trying to cross English Channel overnight
Migrants are reported to have told the French authorities they would jump into the sea if they could not pass into England on Saturday (December 2).
RNLI crews from Eastbourne and Dungeness in Kent were called to the scene following ‘safety concerns’.
Volunteers from Eastbourne then carried out the search when one of the migrant vessels disappeared from sight but was then found.
A Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the response to incidents involving small boats off Kent on December 2, working with Border Force and other partners.
"We sent two RNLI lifeboats. HM Coastguard will continue to work with search and rescue partners to respond to those in distress around the seas and coastal areas of the UK,
85 migrants were reportedly brought to shore but emergency services did not confirm where they had landed.