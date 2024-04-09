Volunteers from housing developer make significant impact at foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Split into two groups, ten staff members from Cala dedicated their time and effort to assisting in various crucial tasks at the foodbank and foodbank warehouse including helping to unload boxes of donations, checking best before dates and sorting items into correct food categories at the foodbank warehouse.

Additionally, the volunteers helped create food orders for foodbank clients with specific dietary requirements and assisted clients by checking off item lists and helping them pack their food products. The staff members also assisted with stocking up vans for deliveries to areas where transport links are poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala also participated in the ‘tin-tastic’ campaign organised by Horsham Matters, the charity that operates the Horsham District Foodbank, which involved collecting a variety of tinned goods, creatively arranging them to form Cala’s distinctive logo and sharing the image on social media to inspire others.

Cala staff members volunteering at Horsham Food Bank.

Throughout this period, Cala staff and customers collected a significant amount of tins for the local foodbank, in addition to a £1,500 cash donation.

Emma Elnaugh, Managing Director for Horsham Matters, expressed her gratitude for the support, stating: “We are so grateful to the staff from Cala Homes for volunteering and for their very generous food and financial donation.

“Their support will go a long way in supporting individuals and families in the Horsham community who are facing food insecurity. It is only with the help of the community that we can assist so many people, so we are very grateful to Cala Homes for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cala’s work with Horsham District Foodbank is part of their Community Pledge initiative, which aims to change the way Cala supports the local area in which it builds. The pledge consists of a range of measures, tailored for each development, and addresses specific community needs such as donations, education programmes, support initiatives and much more.

Food crates packed by Cala staff members for Horsham Food Bank.

Liz Stone, sales and marketing director from Cala South Home Counties, said: “At Cala, we are deeply committed to supporting the local communities we build in and our team at Hawksbourne are honoured to have contributed both time and resources to assist the Horsham District Foodbank.

“We hope that our volunteering work and donations help the food bank continue to do its extremely important work in addressing community food struggles in Horsham.”