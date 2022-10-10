Volunteers needed for charity bulb planting at Horsham Park

It’s all part of a new project to plant thousands of bulbs across the park to mark the fiftieth anniversary of Horsham and Crawley Samaritans moving into their home in Horsham town centre.

The planting will take place over the weekend of October 22-23 and volunteers are asked to come along for a two hour shift on one or both days. By the end of the weekend, organisers hope to have 6221 mixed crocus and 6221 narcissus flowering in succession in the Park next spring – 6221 being the number of people who took their own lives in the UK last year.

The bulbs will be planted in a marked out area close to the Human Nature Garden – volunteers will be given a square metre to plant, with a full briefing and tools provided. As a result, novice gardeners are just as welcome as green-thumbed veterans.

Gardening- photo: Lisa Fotios

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Sanderson, Chair of Friends of Horsham Park, said: “Planting close to 12,500 bulbs in two days is quite a challenge, but we’re hoping that Horsham residents will step up and help to create this beautiful carpet of spring flowers that enhances our Park.

“Just as importantly, it will acknowledge the invaluable work that Samaritans do, listening to people when they need someone, with the ultimate aim of reducing the number of those who take their own lives.”

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture Cllr Roger Noel added: “The spring bulb planting in Horsham Park is set to be a really lovely event and a good way for people to do something positive for our community.

“Not only will it create a beautiful display for many years to come, but it is also a very fitting way to mark the amazing work of our local branch of the Samaritans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be in the Park on Saturday 22 October along with other colleagues to plant my allocation of the 12,442 bulbs, and I would encourage many others to do the same.

"Please help us pay an amazing tribute to these needlessly lost lives.”

Read more