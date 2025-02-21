Volunteers to scrub 4,000 oysters as Chichester Harbour regeneration project gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 4,000 oysters are set to enter the waters of Emsworth Yacht Harbour in a few weeks time, all as part of an exciting new project designed to improve water quality and boost biodiversity in the Chichester Harbour Area.

Dubbed ‘The Return of thew Oyster’, it’s one of the biggest oyster restoration projects in a European marina to date, and follows on from a successful pilot phase last year.

Spearheaded by Emsworth sisters Poppie and Lottie Johns, organisers hope to reinvigorate the waters around Chichester harbour and pay homage to the area’s rich oyster heritage.

"Following our successful pilot phase last year, the next stage is due to commence in early March when the 4,000 oysters will be installed in cages at Emsworth Yacht Harbour, at the east of this natural harbour within the wider Chichester Harbour,” Poppy said.

"Here they will naturally filter and improve the water quality, as well as act as broodstock to help support the rehabilitation of local native populations.”

“A mature oyster can filter up to 150 litres of water per day – significantly improving water quality and clarity," Lottie added.

"The European Osterea edulis is endemic to Emsworth and has been a keystone species in our natural environment and part of our local heritage well before Romans came to area. However, since the 1700s - due to overfishing, disease and pollution – stocks have been depleted by over 95%.”

But, before they take to the water, a team of sixty volunteers, pulled together by Chichester Harbour Conservancy Head Ranger Rosie Ellis, will scrub each one of the 4,000 oysters in order to protect the existing population. Assembling at the Institute of Marine Science Laboratory in Southsea on 25 February for morning and afternoon scrubbing sessions, it’s a vital part of making sure the scrubbing sessions are a success.

“Thanks to the Coward Endowment stepping forward with its very generous donation of £6,700, we have been able to secure the requisite funding for this stage of the ‘Return of the Oyster’ programme,” says the Friends of Chichester Harbour’s chairman, Heather Baker. ‘As a charity, we work closely alongside Chichester Harbour Conservancy. While its role is management and improvement of the harbour, National Landscape and large-scale nature recovery, ours is to raise and source funds for environmental and community access projects of a certain size to take flight in the shorter-term that still deliver high impact results. Not only is the Johns sisters’ new initiative is just such an endeavour but it is also seizing the local community’s interest and drawing together many with a shared concern for the sustainability and enhancement of our precious Chichester Harbour.

‘”With the ‘Return of the Oyster’ echoes of the earlier ‘Return of the Tern’ project are apparent,” adds Heather. “In that instance, we secured a grant from the Government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund in August 2021 for a collaboration with Chichester Harbour Conservancy that was designed to safe guard the natural habitat for breeding terns and increase the common tern population in the harbour.”