Vulnerable residents 'can't leave their homes' following The Angel Inn fire — 'this situation is intolerable'

According to Midhurst resident Brigitte Wareham, vulnerable residents living in Angel Yard have been left with minimum access after a huge fire destroyed the Angel Hotel last month.

As authorities wait to decide on the future of the historic building, which was destroyed on March 16, North Street has been shut off to motorists, leaving once-independent pensioners confined to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigitte has said the uncertainty has now gone on too long and said: “Angel Yard shares its access (with and without a vehicle) with the Angel Inn. It is the only access road from and to Angel Yard. Whilst the Angel Inn and other buildings are sadly badly damaged, and in danger to collapse, the drive to Angel Yard is not impaired. But the blockage of the road causes besides significant inconvenience and decrease of life quality for the residents, all kinds of health and safety related issues.“The 16 residents are mainly elderly, but often very independent. However, there are three disabled persons and blue-badge-holders who depend on their cars, and their caregivers and attendants. These residents cannot leave Angel Yard right now.“One of the residents in her high nineties, Brigitte said, and describes her life since the fire as being unbearably restricted. The uncertainty of this damaging situation is intolerable.”

The Angel Inn after the fire. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A multi-agency coalition has been put together including local authorities and emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Midhurst Recovery Group said: “All of the agencies involved are doing everything they can to support the residents in Angel Yard in Midhurst.

“A number of actions have been taken in response to a range of residents’ concerns, including access and parking arrangements. We are in regular communications with them and will continue to support them during this difficult time. We are working with the owners to find a solution and an update will be provided to Angel Yard residents as soon as possible.

“We understand how challenging it is for residents and businesses in Midhurst, which is why the partners involved are committed to doing everything they can to reopen North Street to vehicles as soon as possible and to support those affected by the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad