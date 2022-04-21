Based in Ferring, the charity cares for thousands of injured or orphaned animals found in the local area every year.

Its team works tirelessly to improve the lives of the animals in its care, and is supported by more than 150 volunteers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the day-to-day jobs for the team include responding to calls from concerned members of the public and rescuing wildlife in the animal ambulance; feeding, cleaning and caring for animals on site; facilitating adoptions of cats, dogs and small animals and organising fundraising events.

A hedgehog receiving care at the rescue centre.

The charity even has a team of 'cat socialisers' who volunteer their time to keep the animals company in the comfort of the cattery.

Currently, the cats are the only animals living on site while awaiting adoption, but the charity has been given planning permission to build a much larger wildlife unit on its 15-acres of land, as well as 22 kennels for dogs.

Animals most-commonly rescued are hedgehogs and birds - currently in Wadars care are two hedgehogs, pigeons, ducks and a rook - while other wildlife such as foxes and badgers can be rescued in response to a call from a member of the public, and transported to local centres with the facilities to treat them.

During the summer, the bulk of the animals in need of help is made up of baby seagulls that have fallen from rooftops. This time of year has been given the name 'Silly Season' and the rescue said it comes around 'like clockwork'.

Operations manager Tracy Cadman.

While it may be difficult to resist, volunteers - especially those new to the role - are discouraged against talking to and fussing over the wild animals in care.

Operations manager Tracy Cadman said: "What we try to do with wildlife is not tame it in any way shape or form because if we do that, it stands no chance when we release it.

"What we don't want is members of staff standing there talking to a pigeon.

"That is a wild animal and it needs to return to the wild, so we don't want them to imprint on humans at all."

Staff at Wadars

The charity is passionate about putting welfare first, and its adoption process reflects this.

When an animal is ready to be rehomed, it is placed on the website where potential adopters can complete an application form if they are interested.

Animals are matched to suitable adopters so, while there may be no issues with a person's application form, they could be rejected from adopting that specific cat or dog if they do not meet its needs.Tracy added: “For us it's all finding about the right home for that animal.”

After visiting an animal, the person considering adoption is given a 48-hour 'cooling-off period' before going through with the big decision.

"It’s all too easy to come in and get all excited about a cat you’ve just seen.

"But when you go home and think about it, is it really the cat for you?"

Wadars ensures any animal in its care is microchipped, vaccinated, neutered and administered flea and worm treatment before it is ready for adoption. Once it has had all of its necessary vet treatment, it can be advertised.

It costs about £500,000 a year to operate Wadars, and the charity relies solely on donations, fundraising and legacies. Walk for Wadars is an upcoming fundraising event, which will see 'two and four-legged participants' walking five miles from Goring Gap Green to Worthing Pier and back. To register to take part, click here.

Wadars is situated in Hangleton Lane, Ferring, BN12 6PP.