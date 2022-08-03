Wakehurst in Ardingly reveals 11 dazzling light installations for Glow Wild 2022

The venue, which is also home to the Millennium Seed Bank, said this long-running winter lantern trail will explore the vibrant colour spectrum of the natural world this year.

The new route will be lit by more than 1,000 handcrafted lanterns, with each installation looking at the role and power of colour in insects, bioluminescence and much more.

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “From the moment visitors collect their colourful lantern to guide them through the encroaching dark, they embark on Glow Wild’s most colourful route to date, with each segment lit with different vibrant colours, bathed in a new soundscape from Brighton artists, Ithaca.”

A simulation image of Symphony of Light at Wakehurst's Glow Wild 2022. Picture: RGB Kew

One of the highlights will be the Black Pond, which will be transformed into a spectacle of bioluminescent plants made from luminous UV materials by artist Malgorzata Lisiecka.

Visual artists AndNow aim to surround visitors in the textures, sounds and smells of moss and lichen in an immersive tunnel installation, as well as dazzle people with a display of more than 300 flaming torches.

Lead creative partner, Same Sky, are championing the art of lantern-making with crafted pieces that include a magical aviary featuring UK native birds.

Maker and illustrator Kerith Ogden will also bring the spectrum of insects and minibeasts to life with intricate hand-crafted lanterns.

A simulation image of the Botanical Tunnel at Wakehurst's Glow Wild 2022. Picture: RGB Kew

The Wakehurst spokesperson said: “As the trail draws to its end, a joyful explosion of colourful flora and fauna forms the Glow Wild finale.

“Light designers OGE Group transform Mansion Pond in Symphony of Light with flowers up to 4m wide floating on the surface, drawing passing butterflies towards their glowing display.”

This year also features the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree, a 37 metre giant sequoia, with 1,800 energy-saving bulbs.

Glow Wild 2022 will be open on select evenings from Thursday, November 24, 2022, to Sunday, January 1, 2023, with entry slots available every 20 minutes between 4.30pm and 8pm.

A simulation image of Black Pond at Wakehurst's Glow Wild 2022. Picture: RGB Kew

There will be adult-only sessions as well.

Tickets are on sale now and start at £14 for adults and £11 for children.

The lantern making kit is £4.95 and parking is free.

Wakehurst's Glow Wild. Picture: James Ratchford