Walker repeats pilgrimage from Shoreham to Chichester Cathedral to raise £10,000 for his church

He plans to repeat the 31-mile pilgrimage on Saturday, September 10, leaving early in the morning with the hope of arriving in Chichester in time for evening prayers and a blessing.

Mark said: "I can see all the great work St Mary’s carries out in our community. The pandemic brought financial challenges to so many great causes and the current economic climate is difficult for many. I wanted to help a bit as best I can. To me, combining my faith with my walking boots is an obvious thing to do.

Mark Potter is repeating his pilgrimage from Shoreham to Chichester Cathedral

"When I did something similar last year, our community was wonderfully supportive. We raised £12,000. This year, I’ve been encouraged by many people to find another challenge they can get behind, so I’m retracing my steps following a very similar route.

"I’m hoping to raise £10,000 so please sponsor me if you’re able to. I’ll be very grateful and I know it will be spent wisely and thoughtfully by the Parish Church Council.”

His employer, Legal & General, has already stepped forward and offered to help by matching every penny raised up to £5,000.

The route will take Mark up into the South Downs National Park and west along the South Downs Way to Amberley. From there, he will join the Monarch’s Way towards Goodwood, and then follow the Literary Trail into Chichester.

Mark said: "This will be fun. Come rain or shine, I hope to raise £10,000. People will have until the end of September to drop in any sponsorship."