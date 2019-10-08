Walkers brave wind and rain to complete pier to pier walk

Luke Tyler, owner of reptile experience company Reptylers, walked throughout the night on Sunday (6 October) from Brighton Palace Pier to Bognor Pier to raise funds for Lila, 5, who has a rare tumour.

Luke not only completed the walk, but he made the return journey and walked nearly 60 miles.

Luke Tyler with Lila, who has a rare form of cancer

He was joined on Sunday morning by a larger group who walked from Brighton to Bognor Regis.

They included Julie Gore, senior staff nurse at The Montefiore Hospital, her neice Rachel, and Julie’s daughters Tash and Jess.

Julie’s daughter Tash, aged 28, has a rare brain tumour and Jess, 26, was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Joining them was Candice Konig, managing director of Forward Facing, a charity supported by the walk.

Julie Gore with her neice and daughters, Jess and Tash, at Brighton Palace Pier at the end of their walk from Bognor Regis

Julie said: “People like Candice and Luke Tyler inspired us to do this walk. I am so proud of both my daughters for achieving this. They are both determined not to let their illnesses stop them doing what they want and they were determined to do the pier to pier challenge and raise funds for Lila’s charity and Forward Facing.”

Luke suffers from a long-term back condition but successfully completed the walk, even in light of the bad weather.

So far Luke has raised more than £1,800 on his JustGiving page.

