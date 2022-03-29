Walkers trek from Bexhill to Eastbourne to raise money for Ukraine - in pictures

Walk4Ukraine took place on Saturday (March 26) to raise funds for the British Red Cross to aid Ukrainian refugees.

All the money raised will support the charity to provide Ukrainian refugees with food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

On a glorious spring day all the walkers finished, including former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd who supported the event and completed the course.

The youngest finisher was nine-year-old Autumn Dyer who, accompanied by her mother Sarah, raised more than £150.

A spokesperson for Walk4Ukraine said, “Despite organising the event in only two weeks, the event team are pleased with the support and help given to make the walk happen.

“The event ream would like to thank the sponsors for adopting this event, the Eastbourne Pavilion for the use of their grounds, and the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion for supplying a rest area, refreshments plus balloons at the finish line.

“Massive thank you to the course marshals for giving up their time to help for the day too.

“Finally, a big congratulations to all those who completed the walk and a big thank you all those generous followers who donated.”

1. Walk4Ukrane took place on Saturday (March 26) to raise funds for the British Red Cross to aid Ukrainian refugees. SUS-220329-113239001 Photo Sales

2. Walk4Ukrane took place on Saturday (March 26) to raise funds for the British Red Cross to aid Ukrainian refugees. SUS-220329-113149001 Photo Sales

3. Walk4Ukrane took place on Saturday (March 26) to raise funds for the British Red Cross to aid Ukrainian refugees. SUS-220329-113209001 Photo Sales

4. Walk4Ukrane took place on Saturday (March 26) to raise funds for the British Red Cross to aid Ukrainian refugees. SUS-220329-113159001 Photo Sales