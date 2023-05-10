Walking and fundraising in Angmering– a great day out with 4Sight Vision Support

Join 4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) for a fantastic day out in the Sussex countryside, and at the same time raise funds to help the charity’s work providing support and specialist information to blind and sight impaired residents throughout West Sussex.

The image shows walkers at the start of the event in Angmering in 2022.

The Sponsored Walk will be held on the beautiful Angmering Park Estate, which is not usually open to the public, on Saturday June 10. There is a distance choice of three miles which is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs, six miles, or a half marathon distance of 13.1 miles.

The Walk will take participants on an undulating (and sometimes hilly!) trail following tracks, paths and some cross-country areas. Everyone is welcome to join in, including your beloved pooches on leads. For those living with sight loss, there is the option to walk independently or sign up with a companion as a guide, and trained sighted guides are also available. Transport can be arranged to and from Bognor Regis and Angmering train stations: please ask for all details at the time of booking.

CEO Kirstie Thomas, said: “For a number of years, we have held our Sponsored Walk in this beautiful venue and are very grateful to be welcomed back again. Previous participants have enjoyed the great outdoors and the companionship: we invite everyone to sign up and join us for what promises to be a great day out.”

Guillermo Romero took part in the Walk in 2021 and is one of 4SVS’s clients. He comments, “As a guide dog owner with dual impairments (sight and hearing loss), it can be hard at times to get out and meet others. I loved that the walk was inclusive and it was a great opportunity to challenge myself and to motivate others with disabilities to take part in challenges too and to not shy away from them.”

The entrance fee, which covers the costs of putting on the event, is £10 for adults and £5 for children aged over three (under threess are free) which includes refreshments and a bespoke wooden medal. 4Sight Vision Support is also hoping that participants will help raise additional funds to help its vital work across the county, and would encourage a pledge of £50 in extra sponsorship. A special event T-shirt is also available for £10.

For more information and to register, visit: 4sight.org.uk/sponsored-walks-23/ call 01243 838001 or email [email protected]

