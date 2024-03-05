War memorial pays tribute to 29 Middleton men killed during Second World War

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revealed at the St Nicholas Parish Church, It’s Middleton’s first ever stone war memorial. Previously soldiers, sailors and armed forces staff who lost their lives during WW2 were remembered on a plaque inside the church itself.

Residents, business owners and church staff all hope this new, more visible memorial will provide a focal point for future Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The memorial was unveiled in front of a crowd of regular worshippers, as well as representatives from local councils, the uniformed services and a large troupe of Cubs, Scouts and Beavers. The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, the Bishop of Chichester, unveiled the memorial, and issued a powerful address to the young people gathered.

Sunday's ceremony. Photo: Kurtis Allies.

Talking about the sacrifices of the brave men immortalised on the memorial stone, he reminded the children of their duty to build a better world, and past sacrifices made to secure their freedom.

The memorial was funded by Patty Philips, a member of the St Nicholas congregation, in memory of her brother Brian Allan Hay, who served in the Royal Air Force.