Warm welcome for Bognor’s new mayor

Deputy mayor John Barrett stepped up to take his place in a town council meeting on Tuesday evening.
A liberal Democrat representing the Hotham Ward, he said the thing which most excites him about the new role is meeting new people, and deepening his connection with the town.
“There are so many different people to meet, and I’ve already met a few of them,” he said.
Cllr Barrett appointed fellow Liberal Democrat Matt Stanley, representing the Marine Ward, to be his deputy mayor.
Celebrating the election on Facebook earlier this week, Cllr Stanley said he was ‘thrilled to be elected’.
“I’m really pleased with it,” he added.
“It was great not only to be elected but to be elected unanimously was really encouraging. It was wonderful of the council to show their full support like that.”
Read more