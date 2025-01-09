Warning of rail disruption between London and the south coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warning is going out to passengers that train services between London and the south coast will face disruption this Sunday (January 12).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses will replace trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport – and Brighton main line passengers are being urged to plan ahead before undertaking their journeys.

Network Rail says the closure of the line is necessary to carry out vital engineering work, including essential maintenance to track, signalling, power supply systems and structures at more than 50 worksites. Teams will also clear excess vegetation, remove litter and undertake routine inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The work means that customers travelling between London and Gatwick Airport are being asked to travel either between London Victoria and East Grinstead for rail replacement bus connections to the airport, or from London Victoria for a direct train service which will take a slightly longer but direct route.

Brighton Main Line passengers are being urged to plan ahead this Sunday (January 12) as engineering works will cause disruption to journeys

“Rail replacement bus services will also be available for local journeys, such as to and from Purley.

“Customers travelling between London and the South Coast are recommended to travel via East Grinstead, using rail replacement services to connect between East Grinstead and Three Bridges.

“Journeys will take longer and as usual, we recommend that customers plan journeys in advance using our smartphone app, websites or via www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rail replacement buses will operate between East Grinstead and Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport with other rail replacement routes operating.

“Train services will be amended to ensure customers from London Victoria maintain a service between the City and Gatwick Airport, with a train every 30 mins via Horsham calling at Gatwick Airport.”

Lucy McAuliffe, Sussex route director for Network Rail, said: “The lines between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport are among the busiest in the country. We don’t close them very often and when we do we look to make best use of that access to do as much work as possible to improve passenger journeys.”

“This Sunday our teams will be working at more than 50 worksites delivering a massive amount of work to ensure that trains continue to run safely and reliably on this crucial section of the Brighton Main Line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “If you’re looking to travel between London and the south coast this weekend, please plan ahead and check before you leave for the station.

“Essential engineering works between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport will close the Brighton Main Line all day on Sunday, and late on Saturday night.

“It means journeys will take longer, may involve a bus, and are likely to be busier than normal.

“See how your route will be affected by visiting the Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express websites.”