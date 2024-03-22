Warning over crumbling cliffs in East Sussex after more falls

Lewes District Council told people to ‘stay well clear of cliff edges and bases’ following further incidents of cliffs crumbling in Newhaven, Peacehaven and Seaford.

In a statement, the council said: “The cliffs are unstable and can crumble without warning at any time of year. This is a natural process and part of the evolution of the cliffs.

“Always take particular care and keep children and pets close when visiting the coast.

“Visitors are also reminded to always check tide times before walking along beaches at tidetimes.org.uk.”

It comes after a section of the King Charles III England Coast Path in Peacehaven was damaged following a cliff fall in February. Signs sprung up in the area warning people about the unstable cliff edge shortly after.

If you see someone in danger on or near cliffs, call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

