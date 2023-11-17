Warning over potentially deadly jellyfish at Hastings beach
Hastings Borough Council has issued a warning after receiving reports of dangerous Portuguese Man 0’ War jellyfish washing up on local beaches.
They say the jellyfish are deep blue/purple in colour and have an air-filled sack which floats on the surface of the water.
It is important not to touch them as stings can be very painful and, in rare case, potentially fatal.
If you do get stung there is advice to follow on the NHS website under sea creature stings. You can also find out more on the Marine Conservation Society website on how to identify jellyfish.