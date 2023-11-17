Hastings Borough Council has issued a warning after receiving reports of dangerous Portuguese Man 0’ War jellyfish washing up on local beaches.

They say the jellyfish are deep blue/purple in colour and have an air-filled sack which floats on the surface of the water.

It is important not to touch them as stings can be very painful and, in rare case, potentially fatal.