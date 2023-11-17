A Sussex Council has issued a warning after receiving reports of dangerous Portuguese Man 0’ War jellyfish washing up on local beaches.

The sea creatures have been washing up on beaches in the Hastings area but other parts of the coastline could be affected.

They are deep blue/purple in colour and have an air-filled sack which floats on the surface of the water. It is important not to touch them as stings can be very painful and, in rare case, potentially fatal.

Although identified by many as a jellyfish, the The Portuguese man o' war is actually a siphonophore. Closely related to jellyfish, It is part of community of organisms that live at the ocean surface. It has numerous venomous microscopic nematocysts which deliver a painful sting powerful enough to kill fish, and has been known to occasionally kill humans.

Portuguese man o' war

