Warning to dog owners after suspected palm oil washes up on East Sussex beaches
and live on Freeview channel 276
The substance was reportedly found in Seaford and Pevensey Bay, while dog walkers in neighbouring Eastbourne have been told to look out for any that washes up further along the coast.
Palm oil – a whitish, waxy substance that smells like diesel – is non-hazardous to humans but can make dogs sick if ingested, especially if it has been contaminated by other toxic products.
A spokesperson for Seaford Council has urged anyone who comes across the substance to report it.
"Beach users can safely handle palm oil and if you choose to collect it you can leave small amounts in any of the litter bins,” the spokesperson said.
“If you come across any large accumulations, please note the location and report it to Lewes District Council on 01273 471600.”