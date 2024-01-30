Warning to dog owners after suspected palm oil washes up on East Sussex beaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The substance was reportedly found in Seaford and Pevensey Bay, while dog walkers in neighbouring Eastbourne have been told to look out for any that washes up further along the coast.

Palm oil – a whitish, waxy substance that smells like diesel – is non-hazardous to humans but can make dogs sick if ingested, especially if it has been contaminated by other toxic products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Seaford Council has urged anyone who comes across the substance to report it.

Dog walkers have been warned to look out after a substance believed to be palm oil was found washed up on beaches in East Sussex. Photo shows palm oil which washed up in Shoreham previously.

"Beach users can safely handle palm oil and if you choose to collect it you can leave small amounts in any of the litter bins,” the spokesperson said.