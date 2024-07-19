Warning to motorists in Sussex as seagulls get 'drunk' eating flying ants

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Animal rescue charities in Sussex have warned motorists to look out for 'drunk’ seagulls.

East Sussex WRAS and Sompting Wildlife Rescue said they are expecting an increase in calls about road casualty gulls.

It comes as ‘flying ant season’ begins, which sees swarms of the insects leave their nests to find a mate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flying ants are ‘particularly delicious’ to seagulls, according to Sompting Wildlife Rescue.

However, the insects contain formic acid which is toxic to seagulls when consumed in large amounts. The chemical causes the gulls to act disorientated and often leaves them unable to fly.

During this time, many seagulls are spotted stumbling around in roads – leading to an increased number of the birds being hit by cars.

In a social media post, Sompting Wildlife Rescue said: “While it's not happened in Worthing yet, we are expecting it over the next few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have had reports across the rest of the south coast of flying ants leaving their nests.

Animal rescue charities in Sussex have warned motorists to look out for 'drunk’ seagulls. Photo: PixabayAnimal rescue charities in Sussex have warned motorists to look out for 'drunk’ seagulls. Photo: Pixabay
Animal rescue charities in Sussex have warned motorists to look out for 'drunk’ seagulls. Photo: Pixabay

“These are particularly delicious for gulls, and they can be seen gorging on them until effectively drunk on the chemicals released by the ants.”

Meanwhile, East Sussex WRAS said it has already been ‘inundated’ with calls about injured seagulls.

Charities say residents who are concerned about ‘drunk’ seagulls can help by providing water for them to drink. Otherwise, the gulls should recover naturally with time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sompting Wildlife Rescue added that ‘drunk’ gulls can sometimes display symptoms of bird flu.

The charity said: “Sadly some of the symptoms shown can look like those of bird flu, so please be careful if you are taking these birds anywhere describing an ill gull. "

Related topics:SussexEast Sussex WRASWorthing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice